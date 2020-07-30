Alex Michael Horwath, age 73, of Canadohta Lake, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born in Brownsville, Pa., on December 23, 1946, son of the late Alex P. and Helen Horwath.
Alex was a veteran of the U.S. Marines, serving in the Vietnam War and was self-employed as the co-owner of Horwath Electric Motors. He was a tremendous animal lover.
Alex is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Horwath; one son, Alex W. Horwath (fiancée, Heather); two daughters, Denise Carolus and Debra Horwath; one brother, Dennis Horwath; five grandchildren, Kaila and Kaden Carolus, Kassia and Mary Ellen Horwath, and Paisley Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Alex was preceded in death by one brother, Patrick Horwath.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church with Military Honors to follow conducted by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.