1/1
Alex Michael Horwath
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alex's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alex Michael Horwath, age 73, of Canadohta Lake, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born in Brownsville, Pa., on December 23, 1946, son of the late Alex P. and Helen Horwath.

Alex was a veteran of the U.S. Marines, serving in the Vietnam War and was self-employed as the co-owner of Horwath Electric Motors. He was a tremendous animal lover.

Alex is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Horwath; one son, Alex W. Horwath (fiancée, Heather); two daughters, Denise Carolus and Debra Horwath; one brother, Dennis Horwath; five grandchildren, Kaila and Kaden Carolus, Kassia and Mary Ellen Horwath, and Paisley Pierce; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Alex was preceded in death by one brother, Patrick Horwath.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. James R.C. Church with Military Honors to follow conducted by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James R.C. Church
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved