Alexander "Alex" P. Cross, 25, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born on September 7, 1994 in Westlake Village, Calif., a son of Mark and Suzette (Picotte) Cross of Girard.
Alex graduated from the Milton Hershey High School in Hershey, Pa. with the class of 2014. Following high school, he studied Criminal Justice at Lock Haven University. In 2017, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he was stationed aboard the U.S.S. Truman (CVN-75) as an Aviation Ordinance Technician 3rd class. He deployed with the Strike Group of the 6th Fleet aboard the Truman, where the ship made its presence in Canada, Ireland, Great Britain, Norway, the Arctic Circle, the Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean and Adriatic Seas, arriving in its home port of Norfolk on December 16, 2018. During his time aboard the Truman, Alex distinguished himself by receiving the award "Sailor of the Year", and for this honor, was able to fly back to home port aboard the famous F-18 Super Hornet attack aircraft.
Upon his discharge from the Navy, he returned home to Girard and was employed by Andrzejczak Landscaping.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard, where he attended school as a boy. Alex was a fun-loving guy, who loved video games, hitting balls at the driving range and hiking.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Marsha Cross on December 24, 2015.
Alex will be greatly missed by his family, which in addition to his parents, includes his wife, Jamie M. (Hoover) Cross, whom he married on August 8, 2016 in McKean; a sister, Nicole P. Schwartz (Jon) of Peachtree City, Ga.; two brothers, Nicholas W. (Nick) Cross and his fiancée, Amy Jo Priester of Pittsburgh and Matthew P. Rezinas (Lisa) of Simi Valley, Calif.; as well as several nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.
Services for Alex will be held privately by Alex's family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Families of the Wounded Fund, Inc., PO Box 5327, Midlothian, VA 23113 or contribute online to act.drugfree.org
or online at March of Dimes.org
, specifically to NICU Family Support Program.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.