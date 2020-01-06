|
Alexander Arrington, 63, of Erie, passed away on January 1, 2020 at UPMC-Hamot. Alex was born on July 19, 1956 in Erie, Pa., son of Jettie (Carter) Arrington and the late Amos Arrington.
Alex was an All City football player at Academy High School, he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, a brilliant handy man and enjoyed helping others.
Alexander leaves to cherish his memory four brothers, Amos Arrington of Erie, Darrell and Allen Arrington of Monroe, La., Timothy Arrington of Minden, La., and one sister, Shelia Arrington of Monroe, La.
He is also survived by his uncle and aunt Deacon Robert L. and Evon Carter, his loving dear companion, Joyce Boaz, three nieces, one great nephew and a host of cousins, family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Abundant Life Ministries, 806 Parade Street, Erie, Pa 16503 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. with the Pastor Ryan Gaines officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 East 12 th Street, Erie, Pa 16503.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 6, 2020