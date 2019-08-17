|
Alexander Frederick Simon, age 87, of Erie, died peacefully, at the Erie Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
He was born in Erie, Pa., on September 8, 1931, a son of the late Fred Simon and Sophie Simon.
He was a graduate of East High School and Grove City College, receiving a B.S. in Music. After receiving his degree, he served in the United States Army from 1953-1955. Al then went on to a long career as a music teacher and band director for the Erie School District, until he retired. He also taught piano to many students over the years. He was a devout Russian Orthodox and member of the Russian Old Rite Orthodox Church of The Holy Trinity (Saunder). He enjoyed his grandchildren, as well as playing the piano, following the Detroit Lions and Tigers and Michigan Wolverines football, traveling, attending horse races, gardening, and loved to have political conversations with anyone who would listen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Judy; and his sister, Elaine (Simon) Barbour.
Al is survived by his sister, Patricia (Simon) Zelkowitz; two sons, Michael C Simon (Wendy) of Erie, David A Simon (Ann) of Sarver, Pa; and five grandchildren, Andrew, Amanda, Nicholas, Julia, and Abigail. He is also survived by several nieces.
Friends are invited to call at Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Rd., Erie, PA 16510, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a service there on Monday at noon. Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505.
