|
|
Alexander J. Barney, 88, of Erie, passed away peacefully, at his residence, on Tuesday July 2, 2019. He was born in Erie, on June 16, 1931, a son of the late John and Anna Federoff Barney.
Al graduated from East High School and attended Gannon University. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and went on to work at GTE for 42 years before retiring in 1992. Following retirement, he volunteered at Cat TV and the Crisis Hotline. He was a member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church, the Maennerchor Club, Life Works Senior Center, and a life member of the CYS Club and VFW. He enjoyed traveling, reading, playing cards, especially Pinochle, and wintering in Florida with his wife. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bruce A. Barney; and his son-in-law, Robert Fuller.
Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret Bertelsen Barney, whom he married on September 1, 1956; two daughters, Susan Fuller and Linda Reitz and her husband, John, all of Erie; two grandchildren, Ashley and Zachary Reitz; two sisters, Kathleen and Sonia Barney, both of Erie; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and are invited to services there on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Al's family would like to thank the nurses at the VNA hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Regional Cancer Center, 2500 W. 12th St., Erie, PA 16505, or Lamb of God Lutheran Church, 606 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 4, 2019