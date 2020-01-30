|
Alexander Vygovsky, age 91, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Korosten, Ukraine, on April 10, 1928.
He was a devout Christian. Alexander was devoted to his family and was a friend to all whom he met. He was loved by all.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Antonina Vygovskaya; and two sons, Anatoly and Pavel Vygovsky.
Alexander is survived by three children, Nikolay Vigovsky (Vera), Peter Vygovskiy (Lesya) and Luba Gary (Albert); 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 30, 2020