Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - West Side
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
Alexander Vygovsky Obituary
Alexander Vygovsky, age 91, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Korosten, Ukraine, on April 10, 1928.

He was a devout Christian. Alexander was devoted to his family and was a friend to all whom he met. He was loved by all.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Antonina Vygovskaya; and two sons, Anatoly and Pavel Vygovsky.

Alexander is survived by three children, Nikolay Vigovsky (Vera), Peter Vygovskiy (Lesya) and Luba Gary (Albert); 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Saturday at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 30, 2020
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 30, 2020
