Alexandra "Alice" (Proba) Silka, age 86, of Erie, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Lodz, Poland, on December 9, 1933, a daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine (Filocha) Proba.
Her family moved to Germany when she was eight, due to the second World War, and later came to the United States from Germany in 1951.
Prior to her retirement, Alice had worked in the credit department at Sears. She enjoyed playing cards with her card club, crafts, crocheting, flower arranging, dancing, and cooking. Most of all, Alice enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Walter Silka, Sr.; and siblings, Czeslaw Proba, Joseph Proba, Ted Proba, Theresa Zukowski and Stasia Proba.
Alice is survived by her children, Walter Silka, Jr. of Erie, JoAnn Klein, partner Robert Mohr of Erie, and Mary Pruchniewski, husband Matthew of Erie; grandchildren, Jacqueline Rich, husband Adam of Columbus, Ohio, Jeffrey Silka of Cincinnati, Ohio, Nancy Trambley, husband Jason of Fairview, Brian Klein of Union City, and Tyler Pruchniewski, partner Jamie Mattson of Erie; and great-grandchildren, Emily and Claire Rich, Landon and Dylan Trambley, Elliott Orengia, Natalie Pruchniewski, and a seventh great-grandchild on the way. She is also survived by her siblings, Donna Jagovdik of Cleveland, Chester Proba, wife Peggy of Erie, and Christine Fialkowski of Erie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on Monday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 1553 East Grandview Blvd. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. All CDC guidelines regarding masks, social distancing and capacity limits will be followed.
Memorials may be made to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
