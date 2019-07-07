|
Alfonce A. "Al" Bucheral, age 77, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his residence after a brief illness. He was born on August 25, 1941 in Erie, Pa. to the late Alfonce A. Bucheral and Mary A. (Vicary) Bucheral Loomis.
Al graduated from Erie Technical High School in 1959 and served in the United States Marine Corps. He was employed at Kaiser Aluminum as a Heat Treat Operator for 31 years. Al was a member of Holy Rosary Church. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family, and liked hunting, fishing, going to the casino, playing cards and was active in many bowling leagues. Al also volunteered at the Emmaus Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father Raymond Loomis, who raised him, one brother Richard Vicary, Sr., paternal grandparents, Anthony and Mary Bucheral, his maternal grandparents, Frank and Ann (Alvino) Vicary, godparents, Julio and Josephine Valerio, his goddaughter, Renee Vicary; a special aunt, Irene Long, and a cousin Ola Williams.
Al is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ann (Krasowski) Bucheral, six children: Angela Fievet of Glen Allen, Va.; Anita Klein (Robert) of Erie; Alfonce Bucheral Jr. (Julie) of Erie; Anthony Bucheral of Erie; Amanda Houchins (David Jr.) of Goochland, Va.; Adam Bucheral of Erie; 13 grandchildren: Nathan and Catherine Klein; Roman, Jacob and Noah Bucheral; Alexander, Travis, Hannah, Meghan and Matthew Bucheral; Luke, Dylan, and Kane Houchins; his siblings: Carol Anderson; Maryann Ion (Bill); Bonnie Loomis; William Loomis (Cathy); and John Loomis all of Erie. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Friends are invited to call on Sunday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Ave. Branch, 845 E. 38th Street and are invited to attend a prayer service there on Monday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church. Burial will follow at Mary Queen of Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmaus Ministries, 345 E. 9th Street, Erie, PA 16503 or , 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 7, 2019