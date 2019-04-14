|
Alfred A. DiBello, age 83, of Millcreek, passed away at the Erie VA Medical Center, Friday, April 12, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in Erie, April 10, 1936, he was a son of the late Alfred Sr. and Louise (Paparelli) DiBello.
Alfred served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a life member of VFW Post #470 and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). He was also a member of the American Legion, Post #773.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Donna and Nancy DiBello; his brother, Cecil DiBello.
He is survived by his wife of three years, Hope DiBello; two sons, Michael and Mark DiBello; brothers, Patrick and Joseph DiBello; sisters, Elizabeth, Rose, Dorothy, Anette, Cynthia, and Louise; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m., and may attend a brief service there, Wednesday at 11 a.m., followed by a procession to Calvary Cemetery for committal prayers.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019