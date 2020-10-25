Alfred "Al" Rios, of Erie, age 94, a member of St. Joseph Church, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Walnut Creek Health Center, after a brief illness. He was born in Toluca, Mexico, on May 18, 1926, to the late Elvira Dominguez and Victor Rios Thivol.
For many years he worked as a foreman in the plastic industry and General Electric. Al enjoyed traveling, taking bus trips, reading, writing editorials for the newspaper, and his favorite game of bingo. He will always be remembered as being able to put a smile on your face. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved, loving and caring wife, Theresa Marie.
He is survived by his one daughter Linda Mitchell and her husband Robert, one son Richard P. Rios, and many nieces and nephews in Mexico.
A private burial service will be held in Calvary Cemetery. Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St., Erie, PA 16503, is handling arrangements.
