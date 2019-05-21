|
Alfred J. Johnson, 93, of Erie, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
He was born in Erie, Pa., son of the late Carl Alfred and Clara (Slater) Johnson.
Al served in the U.S. Army as a corporal in the IX Corps of the 10th Army, in the Pacific Theater at Ie Shima and the Philippines during WWII. He was employed at Erie General Electric as an Engineer in experimental and stress analysis where he traveled to Brazil, Africa, Europe and Mexico. He was a member of the Tyrian-Commonwealth Lodge #362 F. & A.M., the Scottish Rite, Valley of Erie and was in charge of the Robing Room, the Zem Zem Shrine, Directors Staff, Legion of Honor, Erepa Grotto and was a Grotto Clown, and the St. Stephen's Lutheran Church. Also, he was an Indian Guide and enjoyed fishing.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, June M. (Boddy) Johnson on January 15, 2014; and a sister, Virginia Swanson
He is survived by his daughters, Margaret Lynne Hart (Timothy) of Erie and Karen Eriksson (Kjell) of North East, Pa.; son, Douglas Johnson (Susan) of Millcreek; twelve grandchildren, Jeffrey Hart (Julie), Kevin Hart (Amanda), Brian Hart (Rachael), Kimberly Hart, Alicia Kwitowski (Jason), Katie Hart, Linnéa Byers (Stephen), Rev. Christian Eriksson (Heather), Dr. Elisabeth Jacobson (Eli), Jenny Minnick (Ian), Amy Johnson, and Zachary Johnson (Alyssa); and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Merle E. Wood Funeral Home, Inc., and friends may call at the Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. with further visiting hours at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 940 East 22nd St., Erie, on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. The Tyrian-Commonwealth Lodge will conduct a Masonic Service at the Funeral Home on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
Burial, with military honors, will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Compass Reading Center at Scottish Rite, 4701 Old Zuck Rd., Erie, PA 16506, and – Erie, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
