Alfred L. "Captain Al" Church
1946 - 2020
Alfred L. Church, 74, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Erie, on January 7, 1946, son of the late, Chester W. Church and Garnet Murdock Ruggles.

Al graduated from McDowell High School in 1964. He was past president of Church & Murdock Electric, Inc., retiring in 2014. He was a member of the Erie Yacht Club, the Elks Club, NWPA Duck Club, S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie, the NRA, and several other clubs. Al was a very generous, unique, fun-loving guy. He loved hunting, fast cars, politics, and fishing in both Pennsylvania and Florida. Al took great pride in his home, "Ponderosa Park", where he worked on various projects, enjoyed the wildlife, and hosted several fish fries throughout the years. He loved to help others and enjoyed spending time sharing memories with family and friends. His group texts will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Dascanio Church; his daughter, Abby C. Church; his sisters, Dorothy Zaleski and Mary Lou Huntley, his stepmother, Bernice Mowrey Church; and his stepfather, Ben Ruggles.

Survivors include his two daughters, Amy Church and her fiancé, Timothy Boetger, Jr., of Erie, and Allison Joseph and her husband Stephen, of Valencia, Pa.; his three grandchildren, Parker, Grayson and Kayla Joseph; his sister, Lucy Moon, of Florida; as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Friends may call on the east lawn of the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. and are invited the following morning to a graveside funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Due to COVID -19, all current Erie County CDC guidelines will be adhered to.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one's choice.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
SEP
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Laurel Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
