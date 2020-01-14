|
|
Alfred R. "Ted" Knight, Sr., 82, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Oil City, Pa., on June 19, 1937, a son of the late Henry Willard and Irene Ausel Knight.
Ted served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and worked as a core maker at Erie Bronze and Aluminum and American Tinning and Galvanizing. He was a member of the Polish Sharpshooters and the Moniuszko, Huzar, and Star Clubs. He was a life member of the VFW Post 470 and the American Legion Post 571. He loved his 2010 Ford Mustang and country music, especially the song "If Teardrops Were Pennies." He was an avid fan of the Oakland Raiders and was a ham radio operator known as "Country Boy."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Diane Irene Tirpak Knight; four sisters, Isabelle Beamen, Dora McAninch, Opal Goatley, and Rosie Bowser; and four brothers, Leroy "Bud," Harold, Robert, and Quentin "Sonney" Knight.
Survivors include one daughter, Teri Benovic and her husband, Steven, of Erie; two sons, Alfred R. "Butch" Knight, Jr. of Erie and Jason Knight and his wife, Brenda, of Bell Camp, Md.; two sisters, Frances Thompson and Patricia McInchak and her husband, Thomas, all of Erie; his twin brother, Albert Knight and his wife, Patricia, of Erie; five grandchildren, Courtney, Samantha, and Christopher Benovic and Madison and Mackenzie Knight; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to services there on Thursday at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family, in Mary, Queen of Peace Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions can be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 14, 2020