Alfred W. Eskins, Jr., age 80, of Erie passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born in Painesville, Ohio on September 6, 1938 a son of the late Alfred W. Eskins and Ruby (Wissman) Perushek.
Al served in the U. S. Navy on the U.S.S. Hammerburg. He worked at Arlington Lawn Care and later at Erie Sand and Gravel. He loved to work. He was a member of VFW Post 470 and their honor guard. Al enjoyed playing horseshoes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sons, Alfred Eskins and John Eskins, a granddaughter Kayla Farr, a sister Rosamary Dodaro, and his former wife Sheryl Himes.
Al is survived by his children, Kenneth Eskins (Melissa) of Wyndham, Ohio, James Eskins (Renee) of Warren, Ohio, Brian Eskins of Eastlake, Ohio, and James Eskins, wife Lisa of Perry, Ohio; Rosamary Farr (Will) of Garrettsville, Ohio and Cindy Farr (Rick) of Leavittsburg, Ohio; brothers Lloyd Eskins (Alice) of Mentor, Ohio and Sidney Eskins (Donna) of Madison, Ohio; a sister Jeanette, Yusko (John) of Albion; a good long time friend Mary Kuhn of Erie; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his former wife Charlene Rigg.
Friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Saturday, September 21st at 11 a.m. at VFW Post 470, 1806 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16508. Arrangements by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the funeral home at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 15, 2019