Alice Boyle Orr, age 87, of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born on December 8, 1931 in Sharon, Pa., the daughter of the late John O'Reilly and Ellen "Nell" Connelly Boyle.
Alice graduated from Sharon High School, and shortly thereafter left to begin a nursing career at the Saint Vincent Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. It was during that time that she met the love of her life, Robert D. Orr Jr. of Pittsburgh, Pa. They married shortly after her graduation in Sharon, Pa., in a wonderful celebration hosted by the family benefactor, James A. Connelly, and remained happily married for 55 years.
Alice and Bob made their home in Erie, Pa., and enjoyed sailing and traveling prior to raising their family. Alice soon began the rewarding role as a mother while Bob continued his career with General Telephone Company. They were blessed with four children. When their youngest child was ready to enter elementary school, Alice decided to return to school. She began working at Saint Vincent Hospital and on a part-time basis entered Villa Maria College and attained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was awarded the Distinguished Alumna Award from the Saint Vincent's Nursing Alumnae Association in 1977.
Alice had many rewarding years at Saint Vincent, including multiple senior nursing management positions culminating in the role as the Director of the Surgical Suite. The love and compassion that she exhibited throughout her life was exemplified in her challenging role managing both staff and physicians in a rapidly changing healthcare environment.
She was a knowledgeable and enthusiastic sports participant and a devoted and avid Steelers fan her entire life. She and Bob enjoyed attending their children's sporting events always supporting them, and more importantly, the entire team.
Upon moving to Lake Shore in 1971 they enjoyed the Lake Shore Country Club neighborhood camaraderie with their friends and family. Alice had many friends she loved to be with whether sharing dinners, a movie, educational time in Chautauqua, or traveling to local or regional cultural events. They were able to travel the world and were always able to make lifelong friends along with the learning experiences that accrue from those adventures.
Alice was a devoted member of Our Lady of Peace parish, and especially enjoyed the love and sharing that a family of faith provides.
Alice is survived by a sister, Ellen Erb of Toledo, and is predeceased by sisters Mary Fagan and Sally Stanek as well as brothers Jim, Tom, Jack, and Mike Boyle. Additionally, she is survived by sisters-in-law Winnie Boyle, Sharon Boyle and Vivian Boyle. She is survived by her four children, Kevin R. Orr (Kay) of Louisville, Ky., Caryn M. Witten, Ph.D (David) of Orlando, Fla., Robert D. Orr III (Sharon) of Rochester, N.Y. and Nellie M. Cyr, Ph.D (Dave) of Chambersburg, Pa. There are also five lovely and talented grandchildren: Alanna, Andrea, Colleen, Kevin, and Elizabeth who shared time with and loved their grandmother with all their hearts.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and love to the wonderful staff of Saint Mary's at Asbury Ridge for the excellent care and devotion they showed Alice.
Visitation will be on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Burton Westlake Funeral Home 3801 West 26th Street, (at Powell Avenue) Erie, PA 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.. The family will also be welcoming friends at Saint Mary's at Asbury Ridge, 4855 West Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16506 on Monday, August 12th at 10 AM prior to a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.
In addition to flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Northwestern PA, 425 W 18th St, Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 10, 2019