Alice Consiglio, 88, of Juniper Village, Meadville, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Meadville Medical Center, with her family by her side.
Alice was born in Erie, on April 29, 1930, a daughter of the late Michael Angelo and Josephine (Euliano) Letizia.
On June 10, 1950, Alice married Frank J. Consiglio; he preceded her in death on July 24, 1992.
She was a member of St. Agatha Roman Catholic Church, Meadville.
Alice attended Meadville Schools and had been employed as a babysitter and housekeeper and by the former Lincoln Markets. She enjoyed being a full time homemaker and took pride in raising and caring for her family. Her talents and hobbies included cooking, baking, refinishing furniture, sewing, painting and making ceramics. She was a prayerful person who taught her daughters faith and unconditional love by example.
Alice is survived by two daughters Debra Lyons (Tom) of Wooster, Ohio and Diana Frisina (Michael) of Meadville, six grandchildren Jeremy Swartwood, Michael Frisina, Kimberly Coseno, Krista Mills (Jeff), Kari Lyons, and Keli Henry (Dan), 13 great-grandchildren, a sister Phyllis Amendola (Carl) of Erie, with whom she spoke to by phone every day, and many nieces and nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by three sisters Anna Letizia, Vicky Sutliff and Rose Rossi.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10-1 at Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.
Alice will be laid to rest in St. Brigid Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Agatha Church, 383 Arch Street, Meadville, PA 16335, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019