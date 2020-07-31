Alice Delores Milewski Slowikowski was born on October 18, 1931, oldest daughter of the late Jean and Stephen Milewski, who was a legendary commercial fisherman of the "Captain Jim."
This very sweet and unselfish lady, who was a mighty, true and loyal spiritualist and servant of the Lord, has now met up with her late husband of 70 years, Eugene Robert Slowikowski, on July 29, 2020. She will also join her two loving sons, Robert and Lee Slowikowski; two brothers, Felix and Jim Milewski; and one loving sister, Janet Dawson.
Alice leaves behind on the spiritual plane three devoted daughters, Barb Bish, Karen Harrick (John), and Paula Baginski; four sons, Lloyd, Alan, Roy (Cheryl) and Tracy Slowikowski; grandchildren, Gordon, Derek, Matthew, Dean, Ryan, Gabriel, Kelly, Rachael, Beverly, Michelle, Megan, Amanda, Courtney, and Sage; and 18 great ones to carry on her legacy. We can't leave out her two genuine, loving sisters, Rose Jaskiewicz (Bob) and Patricia Mielewski (Ronnie).
Loved by all, she will be sadly and tremendously missed.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 5 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. A private interment will be held.
