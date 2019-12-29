Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Freda Johnson Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Freda Johnson Brown Obituary
Alice Freda Johnson Brown, 82, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie on July 1, 1937, a daughter of the late Gerald S. and Kathryn Christiansen Johnson.

Alice graduated from Academy High School and worked at the East Erie Turners for over 25 years before retirement. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Brown; her partner, John Kramer; and her stepmother, Ellen Johnson.

Survivors include one daughter, Lori Welch (Tim) of Erie; two sons, John Brown (Betsy) and Gary Brown (Paula), all of Erie; four grandchildren, Joe (Nicole), Carle (Andrew), Julie (Mike) and Shawnna; and three great- grandchildren, Willow, Dakota and Jaiden.

Calling hours will not be observed and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -