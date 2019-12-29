|
Alice Freda Johnson Brown, 82, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie on July 1, 1937, a daughter of the late Gerald S. and Kathryn Christiansen Johnson.
Alice graduated from Academy High School and worked at the East Erie Turners for over 25 years before retirement. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Brown; her partner, John Kramer; and her stepmother, Ellen Johnson.
Survivors include one daughter, Lori Welch (Tim) of Erie; two sons, John Brown (Betsy) and Gary Brown (Paula), all of Erie; four grandchildren, Joe (Nicole), Carle (Andrew), Julie (Mike) and Shawnna; and three great- grandchildren, Willow, Dakota and Jaiden.
Calling hours will not be observed and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
