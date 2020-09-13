1/1
Alice J. Romanek Slowikowski
1934 - 2020
Alice J. Romanek Slowikowski, age 86, of Erie, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born in Erie on March 9, 1934, daughter of the late Louis and Regina Filter Romanek.

Alice was a member of St. James R.C. Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and bowling, where she participated in leagues at Eastway Lanes.

Alice is survived by two daughters, Carol and Tom Kobusinski, and Sue and Doug Rogers; five grandchildren, Robert and Joseph Kobusinski, Doug Rogers Jr., Matt Rogers and Courtney Dempsey, and Paul Rogers; one sister, Lorraine Grack; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Slowikowski; one son, Thomas J. Slowikowski; and one sister, Barbara Miazga.

No calling hours will be observed. A private interment will take place at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
