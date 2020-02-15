Home

Alice Jessamine "Jessie" (Butler) Lantz

Alice Jessamine "Jessie" (Butler) Lantz Obituary
Alice "Jessie" Jessamine (Butler) Lantz, 93, of Wattsburg, died February 6, 2020, at Corry Manor.

She was the daughter of the late Archie and Mary (Tanner) Butler and the wife of the late Elmer Lantz.

Alice graduated from Wattsburg High School and was a 1948 high honors graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College with degrees in Biology and English. While in college, she was on the intramural hockey, basketball and tumbling teams. Alice was also a member of the Women's Athletic Association and Keystone Club.

Survivors include daughters, Pamela Singer and husband James, of McKean, Melanie Foradora and husband, Stuart, of Wattsburg, and Amy Weir of Venago Township; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her beloved husband, she was preceded in death by children, Douglas Lantz, Betsy Lantz and Mary Jean Koziarski.

Private interment was held at Wattsburg Cemetery.

The Michael S. Pandolph Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be sent to pandolphfh.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 15, 2020
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 15, 2020
