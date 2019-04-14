|
Alice L. (Decker) Stewart, age 97, of North East, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Fairview Manor. She was born on October 17, 1921, in North East, to the late Clarence Earl and Mary (Magoon) Decker.
Alice graduated from Bucknell University, obtaining a degree in business. She was formerly employed by the Pennsylvania unemployment office as an employment specialist.
Alice enjoyed traveling, dining out, shopping, ceramics, oil painting, and was a member of the Red Hat Society, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert H. Stewart; sisters, Iva Crynowski and Mildred Morton; brothers, Francis, James, Melvin, and William Decker; and an infant sister, Mary.
Alice is survived by a daughter, Patricia McMillen of Erie; grandchildren, Edward McMillen of Erie, Wendy Thompson of North Carolina, Sean McMillen of Erie, Hugh Kunselman, and Lou Kunselman; great-grandchildren, Heather Sine of North Carolina and Shannon Capuano of North Carolina; and great-great-grandchildren, Theo Sine and Eva Capuano.
Private funeral arrangements were handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Private interment was held at North East Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2019