|
|
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Alice M. Eger, age 87 of Westlake Woods, passed away following an extended illness on Saturday, December 7, 2019, surrounded by her family at UPMC-Hamot Hospital.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 12, 1932, a daughter of the late Orie and Margaret (Reichwein) Glaspell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Eger in 2008; one son Richard (Dickey) Eger Jr., and one great-granddaughter, Emily Elaine Eger.
Alice loved her family and her church. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where she was a pre-school teacher for many years. She also was very active in knitting prayer shawls and enjoyed camping.
She is survived by two sons, Gary (Tammy) Eger and Leslie (Karen) Eger; six grandchildren, Derrick (Jessica) Eger, Jessica (Tom) Kidd, Jeffrey (Santina) Eger, Ryan (Jenni) Eger, Rebecca (Kevin) Kelley and Vicki (Kevin) Forringer, as well as nine great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service there on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Great Lakes Hospice 1700 Peach St. Suite 244 Erie, PA 16501 or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio St. Suite 500 Chicago, IL 60611.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 9, 2019