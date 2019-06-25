Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
John R. Orlando Funeral Home Inc.
2124 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Alice M. Post Orsini Obituary
Alice M. Post Orsini, 81, of Erie, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. She was born November 8, 1937, a daughter of the late Glenn and Mary Holden Post.

Alice owned a family variety coroner store, which was known for its penny candy. She was a waitress at The Beachcomber, Howard Johnson, and Serafini's Restaurants.

She was a volunteer for the Millcreek Community Hospital Guild and was a Judge of Elections for the 3rd Ward 7th District for 40 years.

She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino, and travelling.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband Joseph L. Orsini; one son, Ronald Orsini; and three grandchildren.

She is survived by four daughters, Debra Rotunda, Cheryl Conner, Renee Smith (Jeff), and Melissa Orsini Glass (Ed), all of Erie; four sons, Joseph Orsini and Philip Orsini (Gloria), both of Erie, Robert Orsini (Tami) of Waterford, and Anthony Orsini (Kaityln) of Erie; one sister, Emily Chappell (Ted) of Arizona; 23 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Wednesday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., and may attend a Funeral Service there on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 25, 2019
