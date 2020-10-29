Alice M. Suscheck, 83, of Girard, passed away on October 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born on December 27, 1936, to the late Metro and Mary (Chaban) Suscheck in Pont, Pa.
Alice grew up on the family farm in Pont, near Albion and graduated from Albion High School in 1954. Following graduation she began working at Hopkins Manufacturing and then at Copes-Vulcan where she began working in the accounts payable department. Alice worked there her entire career, retiring as a Supervisor in the Accounting Department in 2001.
She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Crossingville and was an active member of the Altar Society. She also volunteered at the Girard Food Bank and loved enjoying the outdoors. She supported the Girard Athletic Boosters for many years retaining her love in a license plate that reads "Go Jackets." She loved dancing, especially the polka and music by Daniel O' Donnell. Alice took great pride in the beauty of flowers at her home as well as her time in the community with the Garden Club. Her deep devotion to her family was felt throughout her life.
Alice is survived by two sisters, Margaret Suscheck and Ann Stickner; a brother, John Suscheck (Ann); and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry Suscheck, Andy Suscheck and William Suscheck; and a sister, Katherine M. Ryan.
Friends may call on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. E., Girard. A Panachida Service will begin there at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, 25636 North Mosiertown Road, Edinboro, on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Father Daniel Mathewson. Burial will be immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church, 25636 North Mosiertown Road, Edinboro, PA 16412.
Present CDC guidelines will be followed.
To send condolences please visit edderfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.