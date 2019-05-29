Home

Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
Alice M. Voorhis Bolash, age 93, of Millcreek Township, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born in Erie, on August 30, 1925, daughter of the late Harry and Vida Bill Voorhis.

Alice enjoyed embroidery work, and playing bingo. She had previously been employed in the restaurant business for many years prior to her retirement.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Anna Wisniewski; two sisters, Gladys Flannery and Theo Scheley; and three brothers, Chester, Art, and Harry Voorhis, Jr.

Survivors include three daughters, Alice Lindsey (Ernest), Alexis Betcher (Ken), and April Roschi (David); one sister, Shirley Learn; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Road, on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 29, 2019
