Alice M. Weyers, age 88 of Erie, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, peacefully while residing at Saint Mary's at Asbury Ridge.
Alice was a daughter of the late Norbert F. and Mary Ellen (Byron) Gerrits and was born in Chicago, Ill. on February 12, 1932. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands; Homer St. Clair and Bernard Weyers.
She is survived by her children, Susan Soder, James St. Clair and wife Charlotte, Richard St. Clair and wife Wendy and Barbara Pinaire and husband Tim; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
She belonged to Pennwriters and always enjoyed their gatherings and instructional meetings. She wrote mostly science fiction and one of her short stories was published in the Deadly Ink 2010 short story collection.
Special thanks to the staff of Saint Mary's at Asbury Ridge and the LECOM VNA Hospice staff for their loving care.
There will be no viewing or services due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, burial took place in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. Erie, PA 16506.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 14, 2020.