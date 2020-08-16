Alice Marie Marsteller, age 84, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at LECOM Nursing Home. She was born in Dubois, Pa. on June 5, 1936, to the late William and Anna (Wall) Overdorf.
Alice worked as a secretary and also taught Sunday school for eight years. She loved singing and babysitting.
In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Marsteller in 2000.
Alice is survived by her three sons, Richard Marsteller, James Marsteller and Mathew Marsteller (Jackie); and a daughter Mary Little (James).
Friends are invited to call on the family, Monday August 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Service Inc., 602 West 10th Street. A funeral service will be held there Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Erie Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's the Apostle Church at 2801 West 6th St. Erie, PA 16505. Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhome.com
