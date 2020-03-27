|
Alice Mensing Diehl, age 98, of Girard, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor.
She was born in Erie, on September 14, 1921, the daughter of William B. and Esther Balzer Mensing.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Mondell Diehl and their son, William Diehl, also a brother, Robert I. Mensing and a sister, Frances A. Smith.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Janice Glazier and husband James, daughter-in-law, Dorothy Diehl, grandchildren, Gregory Glazier (Brenda), Julie Glazier, and Allison Lokahi (Julie) and great-grandchildren, Jesse Glazier, Ryan Glazier, Antonio Maggio, Jackson Lokahi and Lucy Lokahi.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements entrusted to the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor for their supportive and loving care.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 W. Ridge Road, Girard, PA 16417.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 27, 2020