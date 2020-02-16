Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glunt Funeral Home
210 Erie Street
Edinboro, PA 16412
(814) 734-1611

Alice Scarpa


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Scarpa Obituary
Alice Scarpa, 93, of Edinboro, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in New York City, on October 19, 1926, the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Stroh.

Alice was an Army wife and had spent time in Europe after World War II. Following his military service, her late husband, Thomas Scarpa, founded Franklin General Technologies and Edinboro Computer Instruments Co., where she worked for many years as a secretary.

Alice loved dogs and enjoyed going out to eat.

In addition to her husband, Tom, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard, in 2000.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Suellen Montag, of Girard.

No services will be held at this time.

The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -