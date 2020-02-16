|
Alice Scarpa, 93, of Edinboro, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in New York City, on October 19, 1926, the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Stroh.
Alice was an Army wife and had spent time in Europe after World War II. Following his military service, her late husband, Thomas Scarpa, founded Franklin General Technologies and Edinboro Computer Instruments Co., where she worked for many years as a secretary.
Alice loved dogs and enjoyed going out to eat.
In addition to her husband, Tom, she was preceded in death by a son, Richard, in 2000.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Suellen Montag, of Girard.
No services will be held at this time.
