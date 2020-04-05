|
Alice Sontheimer DeBacker, age 100, of Erie, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Erie, on April 19, 1919, a daughter of the late Leonard and Emma (Bolte) Sontheimer.
Alice was a homemaker as well as an office administrator at Gasland Service Station for 20 years, retiring in 1981. She was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.
Alice enjoyed traveling (more than 30 trips overseas) and was an avid walker.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pierre DeBacker; her brothers, Leonard, Paul, Ralph and Raymond Sontheimer; a sister, Margaret Mayr; and nieces, Lois Mayr and Carol Lindgren.
Alice is survived by her sons, David DeBacker (Bekki Ripper) Southport, N.C. and Douglas DeBacker (Ayhan Alaturk – "son") Erie, Pa.; a granddaughter, Leighan Zoller (Robert Zoller), Savannah, Ga.; and three great grandchildren, Stephen, Tres and Mallory Zoller, Savannah, Ga. She is also survived by niece, Janet Durst, Erie, Pa.; and nephews, Dr. Noel DeBacker, Chicago, Ill. and Dwight DeBacker, Nev.
Services were private at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, handled arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1603 West 32nd Street, Erie, PA 16508. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
