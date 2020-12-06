1/1
Alicia Reist
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alicia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alicia Reist, age 42, of Erie passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 4, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Meadville, Pa., on October 22, 1978 a daughter of Larry Timer and Debbie Timer Mullen.

Alicia was a graduate of Saegertown High School. She was into fitness/yoga and was an entrepreneur.

She was a loving mother to her three daughters. She enjoyed going to church and watching kids at her church, being at the beach, going jet skiing, traveling, and reading. She also loved her therapy cat, Kenya.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her three daughters; Tatyana, Maya, and Kyarra Reist; a granddaughter Mercii Hooks; two brothers Sam and Gary Timer; several aunts and uncles including Amy (JD) DeAngio with whom she shared a special relationship.

Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Downtown, 602 West 10th St., Erie, on Friday from 4 p.m. to the time of service at 7 p.m.

Memorial may be made to the family in care of the Burton Funeral Home.

Send condolences or make a donation at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory Downtown Erie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved