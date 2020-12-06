Alicia Reist, age 42, of Erie passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 4, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Meadville, Pa., on October 22, 1978 a daughter of Larry Timer and Debbie Timer Mullen.
Alicia was a graduate of Saegertown High School. She was into fitness/yoga and was an entrepreneur.
She was a loving mother to her three daughters. She enjoyed going to church and watching kids at her church, being at the beach, going jet skiing, traveling, and reading. She also loved her therapy cat, Kenya.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her three daughters; Tatyana, Maya, and Kyarra Reist; a granddaughter Mercii Hooks; two brothers Sam and Gary Timer; several aunts and uncles including Amy (JD) DeAngio with whom she shared a special relationship.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Downtown, 602 West 10th St., Erie, on Friday from 4 p.m. to the time of service at 7 p.m.
Memorial may be made to the family in care of the Burton Funeral Home.
