Alida R. Bard, age 67, of Erie, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. Born in Sewickley, Pa., on October 16, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Mechtly) Kokal.
Alida was a graduate of Moon High School and went on to graduate from beautician school. Later, she earned a medical coding certificate from Mercyhurst University. She worked for the Super Duper grocery chain for over twenty years, where she was the lead cashier and did the payroll. She later worked as a medical coder at the UPMC Imaging Center for another 23 years, until recently retiring. She was an avid reader and gardener. She enjoyed country music, spending time with her family, and volunteer work, especially for the 's Heart Walk and the Because You Care Walk. She loved dogs and always had one.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Mirrell M. Bard, of Erie; four siblings, Kathy Kokal, of Pittsburgh, Dan Kokal, of Virginia, Emily Faalasli, of Fairfield, Pa., and Ellen Randal, husband Joel, of Pittsburgh; and a sister-in-law, Kathy Dore, of Texas. She truly loved her nine nieces and nephews as if they were her own, Taylor and Kara Schulz, Jordan Kokal, Sheila and Mikail Faalasli, Aaron and Jacob Braddick, Finn Randal, and Mike Dore, wife Debbie. She was the family matriarch and will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
Per Alida's wishes there will be no public services. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the , Because You Care, or the Humane Society of NW PA. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 4, 2020