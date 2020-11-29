Allan L. Hanson, age 73, of Harborcreek Twp., passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
He was born in Philipsburg, Pa. on November 23, 1946, son of the late Clarence and Ellen Robbins Hanson.
Allan was a 1964 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was a cement truck driver with Erie Builders and was a retiree of Erie Coke. Allan was an avid outdoorsman and scrapper, and enjoyed camping and working on his truck. He loved '55 Chevys and his daily gatherings with his coffee gang at the Harborcreek McDonalds. Allan most of all, cherished spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Allan is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Linda Whitford Hanson; two sons, Michael (Susan) and David Hanson; two grandchildren, Maria and Melanie; three brothers, Rich, George (Cheryl) and John "Jack" (Laura) Hanson; two sisters, Connie Woodring (Bill), and Gloria Smith (Dave); and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Mercy Hospital of Buffalo Emergency Room Staff for all their loving efforts.
Friends may gather at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend a Memorial Service there on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be supporting the Harbor Creek High School Band, 6375 Buffalo Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421, the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511, or the Sight Center of NWPA, 2545 West 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506.
