1/1
Allan L. Williams Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan L. Williams, Sr., 76, of Millcreek, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on November 3, 1943, in Erie, Pa., son of the late Donald M. and Virginia (Kissell) Williams.

Allan was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School in 1963. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, just being with them, taking them fishing, bowling, and vacationing. He was a true outdoorsman, as he enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapshooting, He was a member of the original Erie Downriggers Club and S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie and several local gun and trapshooting clubs through the years.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald G. Williams.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Soboleski) Williams; son, Allan Williams, Jr.; and daughter, Janine Shelatz and her husband, Brooke Reese; his beloved grandchildren, Cross and Creed Shelatz; and step-grandchildren, Troy and Alec Reese; brothers, James Williams (Brenda), Clark Williams (Cindy), Matthew Williams (Kathy); stepbrother, Randall Williams; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Panda.

As Allan's choice, there will be no funeral services, arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family with arrangements under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Send condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved