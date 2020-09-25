Allan L. Williams, Sr., 76, of Millcreek, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on November 3, 1943, in Erie, Pa., son of the late Donald M. and Virginia (Kissell) Williams.
Allan was a graduate of Tech Memorial High School in 1963. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, just being with them, taking them fishing, bowling, and vacationing. He was a true outdoorsman, as he enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapshooting, He was a member of the original Erie Downriggers Club and S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie and several local gun and trapshooting clubs through the years.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald G. Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Carol (Soboleski) Williams; son, Allan Williams, Jr.; and daughter, Janine Shelatz and her husband, Brooke Reese; his beloved grandchildren, Cross and Creed Shelatz; and step-grandchildren, Troy and Alec Reese; brothers, James Williams (Brenda), Clark Williams (Cindy), Matthew Williams (Kathy); stepbrother, Randall Williams; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Panda.
As Allan's choice, there will be no funeral services, arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family with arrangements under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Send condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
.
Memorial contributions can be sent to the Erie Humane Society, 2407 Zimmerly Rd., Erie, PA 16506.
