Allan M. Roach, 68, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, June 18th, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born on October 20th, 1951, in Erie, a son of Elaine Lamb Roach of Erie and the late Donald Roach.
He was a graduate of McDowell High School, and worked for and retired from LORD Corporation.
Allan loved camping with his wife, Gloria and his children, and later would take his grandchildren hiking on the trails of Elk Creek. He was a huge computer enthusiast, from gaming, to software, and everything in between. He was a hardcore Trekkie, a fan of Star Wars, and loved anything sci-fi related. As a huge Pittsburgh sports fanatic, you would always find him and Gloria yelling at the Steeler games on TV. He wasn't shy about getting too loud, for his house was always the meeting ground for family and friends, and was often noisy from excitement.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Gloria J. Marchionna Roach; and a brother, Donny Roach.
Allan is survived his mother, Elaine Roach, of Erie; sisters, Deborah Yacobozzi (Al), Carrie Wilson (Scott), Becky Miller (Doug), all of Erie; and his children, Maria (Jeff) Schreffler, Tina (Darren) DeFranco, Jody (Jenny) Agnello, all of Lake City, Melissa (Bryan) Reeher of Greenville, Jennifer Roach, of Corry, Christopher (Niki) Roach, of Erie, and Michael (Abby) Roach of Girard. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Jay (Brooke) Schreffler, Amber Schreffler, Braden (Sarah) DeFranco, Brandi (Brandon) Reiser, Danielle (Chip) DeFrances, Desiree Agnello, Devyn Agnello, Keenan Roach, Mason Roach, Ariel (Patrick) Carden, Carl Lewis, Hannah Roach, and Jordan Roach; as well as his great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m.
Burial will be at Girard Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 24, 2020.