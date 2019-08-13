|
Alleine D. Lewis, 93, of McKean, passed away peacefully at her home on August 9, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born September 6, 1925 in the Greene Township area of Erie County, daughter of the late Clarence and Emma Denning Stewart.
Although retired, she remained active on her farm by assisting her daughter with the daily chores involved with her daughter's dairy herd. Mrs. Lewis with her husband, Victor, started their dairy farm in 1952. She was employed at Gunnison Brothers Tannery, at Brown Brothers Butcher Shop, at Maynells and did seasonal work of picking up/ bagging potatoes at Al Miles Farm and tying/ picking grapes in the west county area. She attended McLane Church and was a past member of the Sterrettania Ladies Aide. Mrs. Lewis excelled in cooking and took great pride in feeding her family and others who were working on the farm. Those who stopped by received an invitation to sit and visit and were met with a plate of homemade cookies, a piece of homemade pie or cake and something to drink. She enjoyed baking and each week, made two pies, a batch of cookies, a cake and on occasion, homemade bread and kuka for Sunday breakfast. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren eagerly waited for Grandma's arrival at the holiday dinners, with her homemade dinner rolls and kuka, a recipe passed down from her Grandma Denning. Her dinner rolls and kuka quickly disappeared before holiday meals were served. When summer and fall harvest arrived, Mrs. Lewis painstakingly picked, prepared, canned, preserved and/or froze the peas, raspberries, beets, strawberries, peaches, green beans, tomatoes and apples that she had grown in her garden or had purchased from local farmers. She enjoyed gardening and took great pride in her vegetable and flower gardens.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Victor; infant grandson, Baby Boy Farley; two sisters, Gloria Buseck and Evelyn Burger; and two brothers, Clarence and Clinton Stewart.
She is survived by three daughters, Diana Farley and her husband Charles, Nancy Lewis and Debra Lewis; a son, Wayne Lewis, all of McKean; eight grandchildren, Kimberly and Derek Veith, Lynette (Mark) Zielinski, Jeff (Jennifer) Farley, Jodi (Harby) Perez, Jami Farley, Jennifer Mayo, Brandi Salvatore; 11 great-grandchildren, Nathan (Katie) and Brandon (Brandie) Ramey, Brett and Morgan Farley, Chendell Cole, Brianna Farley, Jovanni Perez, Ava Marino, Jaxson Mayo, Nicholas and Vivienne Salvatore; and two great-great-grandchildren, Emma and Odin Ramey. Mrs. Lewis is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Wayne Mullen of Highland, Calif., her sister-in-law, Arlene (Lewis) Komisarski of Fairview, many nieces, nephews and friends and her two Labradors, Jet and Jif. Her love for and dedication to her family as well as her presence on the Lewis farm will be missed.
Friends may call on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard and are invited to attend services there on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Sterrettania Cemetery. Memorials may be made to McKean Hose Co, P.O. Box 241, McKean, PA 16426. To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 13, 2019