Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Girard Cemetery
1929 - 2020
Allen B. Keefer Obituary
Allen B. Keefer, 90, of Girard, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Fairview Manor.

He was born December 17, 1929 in Brookville, son of the late Boyd G. and Ethel L. Morey Keefer.

Allen was raised and educated in Erie attending Strong Vincent High School. He enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict where he served in Africa, Cuba, and Newfoundland in the See Bees. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Upon his discharge he returned to the Erie area later moving to Springfield in 1969. He lived there until moving to Girard in 1999.

He had worked at Parker White Metal in Fairview (Now PHB Die Cast) for 30 years retiring from there as a tool and cylinder Grinder.

Allen enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing and walking in the woods and was a deputy game protector for the Erie District for several years.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna M. (Heinrich) Keefer, whom he married December 26, 1951 in Erie and by a son, Miles P. Keefer; two sisters, Mary Y. Kirsch and Anita J. Wurst.

He is survived by a daughter, Alane A. Keefer of Girard; sons Allen M. Keefer of Lake City, Matt J. Keefer (Holly) of Girard, Michael E. Keefer (Diana) of Castroville, Texas; five grandchildren Christopher, Amanda, Joshua, Chelsea and Jacob Keefer; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard and are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Girard Cemetery on Thursday at 10 a.m. with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shawl Ministry, South Harborcreek U.M. Women, 7929 McGill Rd, Harborcreek, PA 16421.

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 6, 2020
