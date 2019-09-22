|
Allen Carl Bieber, age 80, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Al was a wonderful husband and father. He was born on June 19, 1939, and lived in Glendale, Queens, N.Y.
His father, Carl Bieber, was an immigrant from Germany and mother, Gertrude Marie Bieber (Kreth), was born in the U.S. Her parents were from Germany.
Al was a 1957 graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School, where he was on the honor roll and involved in a railroad club. He received his Bachelor's degree from Pratt Institute, where he was a member of Tau Beta Pi, an engineering honor society. He then went on to obtain a Master's degree in mechanical engineering from Cornell University. He went directly to work after high school. He then discovered a work/study program that was offered by the Brooklyn Navy Yard. There, he participated at the U.S. Naval Applied Science Laboratory where testing of internal navigation systems for submarines was done. While never serving in the armed forces, he did his part for national security.
On November 13, 1965, Allen married Patricia Irma Payerle, also of Long Island, N.Y. The couple moved to Erie, Pa., where Allen was offered employment by General Electric Company. He worked at General Electric as a mechanical engineer between 1965 – 2001. He traveled extensively overseas for business. Shortly after his official retirement from General Electric, he worked another sixteen years as a consultant for STV Corporation in Philadelphia. He also established his own company, ACB Railtech.
Allen received many awards during his career and was instrumental in helping with patents for G.E. He was a longtime member of ASME (American Society of Mechanical Engineers) and was elected Fellow of the Society in recognition for many years of work and for his contributions in the field of Mechanical Engineering. This award was presented to him in 2008. Allen served as Expert Witness for the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board). NTSB studies railroad accidents to determine whether new or additional safety rules or regulations are needed to prevent future problems.
Growing up in Glendale, N.Y. Allen was a Boy Scout and made it to level of Eagle Scout. His hobbies included putting together various types of models and a train layout in the basement. As an adult, Allen continued to pursue his interest in railroads as hobby and career. He was a longtime member of the North East Railway Historical Society serving as president and vice-president at various times. He also was involved with organizing and working on numerous rail excursions for the public. He was a member of the Jaycees early in his career and a lifetime member of the Shriners. He belonged to bowling leagues while living in Glendale and joined a local league when moving to Erie. He enjoyed going to local baseball games and watching games on TV. Al also had an interest in watching golf.
Allen was a member of Emmanuel Presbyterian Church in Erie and later a member of First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Erie.
Allen is survived by his wife, Patricia (Payerle) Bieber; his daughter, Linda (Bieber) Majewski and her husband, John of Erie; three brothers: Charles Bieber (Linda) of Clinton, Wash., William Bieber (Gail) of Catoosa, Okla. and Ray Bieber of Boulder, Colo.; three nieces: Beth Reed (Shawn), Andrea Tarkowski and Susan Bieber; and numerous cousins.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek), on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of a Memorial Service to be conducted there at 12:00 p.m. by the Rev. Chris Weichman, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant. Allen will be laid to rest privately at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The , Erie Unit, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. Share your condolences at www.dusckas-tayorfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 22, 2019