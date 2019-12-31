|
|
Allen Richard Cook, Jr., "Muffy", age 79, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at UPMC Hamot surrounded by his family. He was born in Laurel, Miss., on May 28, 1940 to the late Allen R. and Bessie (McDonald) Cook, Sr. Allen was raised by his maternal grandmother, Caroline Gore-Williams.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson John E. Jones (JJ), his sisters Mae Dorothy Cook, Betty Carolyn Cook, and Mary Lee Mathis.
Muffy's memory will be cherished by his seven children, Aaron Vaughn (Carolyn), Richard "Greg" Cook, Bruce Arrington (Monica), Timothy D. Cook, Eleanor Faye Vaughn, Vivian (Cook) McCullum, Carla Boyd (Robert), 21 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and ten great-great-grandchildren, a brother William Cook, and two sisters, Shirley A. Martin and Marjorie Ducksworth. His memory will also be cherished by his former wife, Ms. Charlie Mae Cook, his best friends Ms. Katie Ruth Buxton and Ms. Diane Riley, whom he affectionately referred to as his daughter, and a host of family and friends.
Muffy was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He also owned and operated the Good Cook's Tavern.
Visitation will be held at Edward J. Garr Funeral Home, 459 E. 12th St. Erie, on Thursday, January 2, 2019 from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. Burial will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.garrdavisfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 31, 2019