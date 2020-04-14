|
|
Mother Allie Elizabeth Simmons was called to her final rest on April 11, 2020. Mother Simmons, as she was fondly referred to, was the daughter of the late Jesse Bell Davis and Samuel "Murt" Davis.
Born in Abbeville, Ala. on November 24, 1935, she began her schooling in her home state of Alabama and worked on a military base before moving to Elyria, Ohio.
Later moving from Elyria, Ohio to Erie, Pa., she met and married George Simmons. On February 14, 1956, a son, George J. Simmons was born of this union. In the early 1960's, she was baptized in Jesus' name. She worked at different companies including Hamot Hospital, Keystone Laundry, R Kinetics and Janitor Jim. During that time she also attended cosmetology classes at OIC.
During this time, her husband, George Simmons, was baptized in Jesus' name and filled with the Holy Ghost. They both were active and faithful members at Bethlehem Temple Church under Elder Curtis Naylor. A decade later, her husband, George Simmons, was called in the ministry. They founded the True Holiness Church of Jesus Christ in January, 1975. It was at this time Mother Simmons left the workforce and focused on her church work. On top, serving as first lady, she was general church secretary, Sunday school secretary, organist, head cook, missionary and any other position that the church needed. She remained active in the church as First Lady until the death of her husband, Elder George Simmons, Sr. She remained a senior mother on the mother's board of the True Vine Pentecostal Churches of The Lord Jesus Christ.
Despite being the mother of one, she helped to raise many children, and had no problem raising them on her own. She was also a doting grandmother who enjoyed the Bible, cooking, fishing, checkers, playing the piano and organ, and singing.
Along with her husband, George Simmons, Sr., she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roosevelt Davis, Joe Davis, Charles Davis and Leonard Davis.
She is survived by one sister, Mary Joe Jackson, of Berrier Springs, Mich.; two cousins, Eula Mae Gaffney of, Illyria, Ohio and Evangelist Barbara Jackson of Cleveland, Ohio.
She leaves to cherish her in memory her son, George J. Simmons (Juanita), her godson, Waydell Johnson, of New Mexico, Philippines, her goddaughters, Olga Hairston of Martinsville,Va., Lois Martin of Martinsville,Va., and Sandra Sansom of Erie, Pa.; ten grandsons, George III, Sam, Gregory (Felisha), Richard, Timothy, Michael, Nathan, Marcus (Elizabeth), Willie and Matthew, along with 16 great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins and her entire church family.
A private service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. and will be live streamed for public viewing at www.facebook.com/BurtonFuneralHomesAndCrematoryInc. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 602 W. 10th St., Erie.
Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 14, 2020