Alma Ruth Blakeslee, age 73, entered into eternal peace with her Heavenly Father, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa. Alma was the recipient of a living donor liver transplant on June 27, 2019, and fought a courageous battle against multiple ailments and complications, which soon followed.
Alma was born on January 30, 1946, to the late James and Grace (Parson) Cisney of Shade Gap, Pennsylvania. She resided in Erie, Pa. since 1968.
Alma was a graduate of Southern Huntingdon County High School and Northwest Regional Technical Institute. She was an active member of Erie First Assembly of God and Erie Family Church. Alma sang in many Christmas and Easter Musical/Drama Productions under the direction of Joseph Chiarelli, taught three and four-year-old Rainbow Classes for eight years, and was dedicated to co-leading a Small Group with her husband Paul. She worked in the hotel industry for 30 years as a desk clerk and assistant manager with Baldwin Brothers, Scott Enterprises, and the Patel Family. She also held positions with Paris Cleaners, Erie First Assembly of God and Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Alma loved life and was a people-person. She loved to help those in-need, but most of all, she loved Jesus Christ, and made Him the center of her life. Alma enjoyed attending church services on a regular basis, where she gained many lifelong friendships. Alma also enjoyed music, crafting, and sewing in her spare time.
Survivors include her husband, Jerome (Paul) Blakeslee, "The Love of Her Life;" one son, Jeremy Paul Blakeslee, "The Joy of Her Life," and his devoted, loving wife, Julie (Vogt) Blakeslee, "Her Very Special Daughter-in-Law;" and one beautiful granddaughter, Claire Elizabeth Blakeslee, "A Special Treasure God Gave Her," of Fredericksburg, Va.; one brother, James Carl Cisney (Sarah Jane) of Lancaster, Pa.; brothers-in-law: George, Robert (Sonya) and John (Janet) Blakeslee, all of Erie; a sister-in-law, Dr. Ann Blakeslee (Kim Beneteau) of Ann Arbor, Mich.; and many special nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Alma was preceded in death by three sisters: Naomi Cisney (infant), Mae E. Rohrer and Edith Anna Robinson; three brothers: Elder J., Cecil C. and Clement A. Cisney; two brothers-in-law, Wayne Rohrer and Daryl Robinson, Sr.; four sisters-in-law: Pearl, Madeline, Martha and Emogene Cisney; two nephews, Ray and Ronald; and her in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Jerome H. Blakeslee.
A special "thank you" is extended to Michael Blakey of Jamestown, New York, who graciously donated the majority of his liver to Alma. His unselfish act will never be forgotten, and words cannot express the gratitude felt towards him.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd., in Harborcreek Township), on Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held there on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Following the service, Alma will be laid to rest at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Family Church Erie, 6075 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 10, 2019