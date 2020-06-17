Alma S. (Worthington) Mecklin
Alma S. Mecklin, 64 of Erie, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 13, 2020, with her loving husband of 31 years by her side.

Born in Owensboro, Ky., to the late Joseph Worthington and Barbara Whitfield-Davis.

Alma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Alma was a stay at home wife and mother while her children attended school. She did several odd jobs, but her last place of employment was at UPMC Hamot until 2013. She loved talking on the phone (she was a great listener), watching Billy Graham, hosting picnics at the zoo, watching cooking shows, watching game shows, cooking, baking, playing yahtzee, and watching Pittsburgh Steelers games. Most of all spending time with her husband and family.

In addition to her parents, Alma is survived by her husband, Michael Mecklin; her children, Jason Wesoloski (Megan), Ronald Brochey Jr. (Jenny), Barbara Brochey-Carrick (JP), Steve Mecklin (Cyndra), and Stacy Northrop (Scott); her grandchildren, Justin, Briana (Tyler), Dominic, Hunter, Dylan, Madison, Kerryn, Logan, Cameron, Kalinn, Jasmine, Kelsey, Chase, and David, and great grand baby McKinney, due in 2021.

She is also survived by her siblings, Ruthanne Worthington, Billy Worthington, Sara Cloud, and Mina Worthington.

Due to gathering restrictions, during this COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the family.

Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509 is assisting with arrangements.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Askins Cremation Funeral Services
8354 Wattsburg Rd.
Erie, PA 16509
(814) 616-4022
