Almeda Ellis, 77, of Edinboro died Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. She was born in Erie on January 9, 1942, the daughter of the late Ray and Blodwen Anderson.
She enjoyed sewing, making baked goods, and was a wonderful cook.
She worked for General McLane School District as a custodian for 20 years and drove school bus for eight years.
Survivors include her loving husband, Dale, of 59 years; two daughters, Jacqueline (David) Morneau, of Edinboro; Melissa Ellis-Raydo, of Canton, Ohio; two sisters, LouRae (Archie) Jones; and Robin (Willie) Hutson, all from Texas, also eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the McLane Church, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A service will be held there on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Brian Kelly officiating.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Burial will be in McLane Cemetery. Memorials may be made to McLane Church, 12511 Edinboro Road, Edinboro, PA 16412.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 20, 2019