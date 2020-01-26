Home

Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
(814) 454-2613
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Slomski Funeral Home
2101 Ash Street
Erie, PA 16503
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Casimir Church
Resources
Alois F. Ropelewski


1922 - 2020
Alois F. Ropelewski, age 97, passed away at the V.A. Medical Center on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. He was born on April 16, 1922, the son of the late Michael Joseph Ropelewski and Helen Elizabeth Wasielewski Ropelewski. He attended St. Casimir School, where he studied in both English and Polish. In 1941 he graduated from East High School where he lettered in swimming.

As a teenager, Alois worked as a pinsetter at various clubs. After graduation, he worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad. He spent 29 years at Blilley Electric before becoming a Fire and Safety Inspector for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Not ready for retirement, Alois enjoyed a part-time job at Mercyhurst University helping with the the football and ice hockey equipment.

Alois spent three years in the Army, reaching the rank of Sargent. He landed at Normandy's Utah Beach on D-Day and received a Purple Heart, 7 Bronze Stars, The French Legion of Honor, a Combat Infantryman and Sharpshooters Badge, a Distinguished Unit Citation with Arrowhead and several others.

He loved bowling and enjoyed participating with his brothers in the Brothers Bowling Tournament for many years. He was a member of many local clubs and was the past Jr. Vice Commander and Adjutant of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 197, and a life member and past trustee of the DAV Chapter 73.

In addition to his parents, Alois was preceded in death by his wife Virginia (Benecki) Ropelewski; his five brothers, John M., Edwin, Richard, Casimir, and Daniel Ropelewski; and five sisters, Sophia Sokolowski, Theresa Kownacki, Gertrude Ropelewski, Joan Ropelewski, and Helen Mae Ropelewski.

He is survived by his daughter Patricia Zielewski and her husband Mooch of Erie; grandsons Matthew and David Zielewski of Erie; sisters Anne Marie Ropelewski of Erie, Eileen Ropelewski of Erie, and Elizabeth Wiertel of Mentor, Ohio; sister-in-law Rose Maerie Ropelewski of Erie, his Goddaughter Mary Claire Sperr of Chili, New York; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and Friends may call at the Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. Erie, Pa., on Sunday, January 26th from 3 to 6 p.m. A prayer service will be conducted there Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Casimir Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the V.A. Medical Center, 135 E. 38th St., Erie PA 16504, attention: Volunteer Operations; to benefit Operation Assisting Santa and the Medical Center Chapel.

Al's family would like to thank the staff of the V.A. Medical Center, especially the 5th floor, for the wonderful care he received during his time at the hospital.

Please send condolences to www.slomskifuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 26, 2020
