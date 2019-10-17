Home

Burton Funeral Homes - Downtown Erie
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Burton Funeral Home and Crematory
602 W. 10th Street
Erie, PA
Alonzo F. Johnson Obituary
Alonzo F. Johnson, age 81, of Erie, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Theresa Johnson.

Friends are invited to call on the family at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., with a graveside service to follow at Lakeside Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Burton Funeral Home in the care of the family.

Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019
