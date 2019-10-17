|
Alonzo F. Johnson, age 81, of Erie, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Theresa Johnson.
Friends are invited to call on the family at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street, Erie, on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., with a graveside service to follow at Lakeside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Burton Funeral Home in the care of the family.
