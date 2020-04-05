|
Alta Coletta, age 87, of Clermont, Fla., formerly from North East, Pa., went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 2nd.
Alta was born on September 5, 1932 in Harborcreek, Pa., the daughter of Joseph and Grace Korn.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Daniel Coletta, and by four siblings, Katherine Marshall, Joseph Korn, David Korn and Harold Hayen.
She is survived by her nine children, Cynthia Purvis (John), Elizabeth Slater (Hugh), Pamela Abbey, Daniel Coletta (Ann), Diana Coletta, Jodie DeLeon, Lisa Coletta, Donna Smith (Monty), Gina Guidera (Mark), a sister Dorothy Hain, and a brother, Walter Hayen, 24 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
To say that Alta, along with her husband Dan, was a hard worker all her life, is an understatement. Their children were raised to respect work on the family farm which started with crops and animals, and grew into a grape farm. Her faith gave Alta a heart for others and always shared her blessings with those in need. Even long into retirement, Alta enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul in Spring Hill, and when she moved to Winter Garden, she volunteered at Matthew's Hope serving the homeless in the area. After the death of Dan, Alta moved in with Diana who lovingly cared for her mother until her death. Her 3 other daughters living in the area, Elizabeth, Pamela, and Jodie were a constant in her home visiting and giving support as needed as well.
Due to national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, interment will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the future by the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Moffitt Cancer Center, P.O. Box 23827, Tampa, FL 33623-3827, or moffitt.org/donations.
