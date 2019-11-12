|
Alton Clinton Zilhaver, 61, of Cambridge Springs, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. Alton was born on August 23, 1958, in Meadville, the son of M. Ross Zilhaver and Neva E. Wykoff Zilhaver.
Alton attended Cambridge Springs High School, with the class of 1976, and for many years worked on the family dairy farm. He was co-owner of Plateau Farms for over 35 years, and for the past several years, worked at Wadell's Apple Shamrock Farm of Townville. He thoroughly enjoyed visiting with his many friends and treasured time spent with his children, grandchildren, and family. Alton was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, Cambridge Springs.
In addition to his parents Alton was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Zilhaver in 1968.
Alton's family includes his wife, Adrienne M. Zilhaver; daughter, Melissa B. Peirsel of Philadelphia; son, Steven Ross Zilhaver and his wife, Maggie of Union City; granddaughters: Gabriella Kline, Sydney Peirsel, and GraceLynn Zilhaver; grandsons: Hunter, Kolt and Bo Zilhaver; sister, Wylda Cole of Cambridge Springs; brother, Charley Zilhaver and his wife, Bonnie of Blooming Valley; sisters, Juanita Farias and her husband, Harry of Cambridge Springs; sister, Lorna Krouse and her husband, Rick of Cambridge Springs; sister, Zaidee Bobella and her husband, Mike of Pittsburgh; stepdaughter, Emily Nolan and her husband, Brett of Watkinsville, Ga.; stepdaughter, Megan Marzka of Charlotte, N.C.; stepdaughter, Kelley Shaffer and her husband, Ryan of Charlotte, N.C.; stepsons: Kyle, Lee, and Tyler Marzka of Cambridge Springs; and stepdaughter, Kirsten Marzka of Cambridge Springs.
Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home, 335 Venango Avenue, Cambridge Springs, PA 16403, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at Saint Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Cambridge Springs, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Fr. Dan Hoffman as celebrant. Committal and interment will follow at Mitchell Cemetery. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatres.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 12, 2019