|
|
Alton G. Waldron, 78, of Waterford, passed away, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at UPMC Hamot. He was born March 23, 1941 in Waterford, Pa., a son of Andrew H. Waldron and Rena Brown Waldron. He married Allene Buck on September 8, 1962.
He was a 1959 graduate of Fort LeBoeuf High School and a 1961 graduate of Humboldt Institute in Minnesota with a degree in Traffic Management.
Alton worked as a welder for over 30 years with Riley Stoker and after his retirement he drove cars for Humes Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram.
He was a member of the Asbury United Methodist Church, the Masonic Lodge in Corry, Erepa Grotto, the Shriners, where he helped fix wheelchairs for children at Shriners Hospital in Erie, and a past member of the Eastern Star. He was a secretary for many years for PGA.
Alton enjoyed woodworking, making things for Operation Christmas Child, hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, and giving teddy bears to newborn babies of his family and friends.
In addition of his loving wife, Allene of 57 years, he is survived by two daughters, Kimberly A. Kinnear and her husband, Dewey of Waterford and Tammy M. Daugherty of Edinboro; two sons, Robert A. Waldron and his wife, Lucy of Girard and Dan A. Waldron of Waterford; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; a sister, Audrey Thomas of South Carolina; and a brother, Henry L. Waldron and his wife, Sue of Erie.
Alton was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Alan Waldron, and a son, Marshal Waldron.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 27 W 2nd Street, Waterford from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Tori Heath, officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Alton's memory to , 1645 W. 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Arrangements are in the care of Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City, PA.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence on Alton's Book of Memories online at www.WarrenGlennFH.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 19, 2019