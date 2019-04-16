|
Alvin B. Fish, Jr., 57, of Waterford, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Edinboro Manor. He was born on November 4, 1961, in Union City, Pa., a son of Alvin B. Fish, Sr. and Eleanor M. Johnson Fish.
He was a 1980 graduate of Fort Leboeuf High School. He was a sergeant in the U.S. Army. Later, he worked at Industrial Precision in Erie, as a Foreman.
Alvin was a member of the American Legion Post 237, Central CB Club and was the secretary for the Johnson Reunion for 18 years.
In high school, Alvin was one of the first males to become involved with cheerleading and was very active with the school's music program. He collected stock cars, enjoyed fishing, bus trips, playing games on the computer, and superhero movies, and loved his dog, Ruby.
He is survived by his mother, Eleanor of Waterford; a sister, Annette Darlene Fish of Waterford; a brother, Timothy D. Fish and his wife Joan of Siler, N.C.; four aunts, Margie Durfey, Evelyn Kehe, Margaret McCurdy and her husband Butch, and Mary Ellen Johnson, all of Union City; two uncles, Rodney Fish and his wife Linda of Waterford and Billy Johnson of Union City; two nieces, Amy Conway and her husband David of Millcreek and Kayla Latham and her husband Bryan of Somerville, Texas; a great-niece, Laura Rose Latham; a nephew, Cody Fish and his fiancée Lauren Pugh of Plantersville, Texas; and their mother, Tina; and several cousins.
Alvin was preceded in death by his father, Alvin B. Fish, Sr; his grandparents, Harry and Leona Fish and Ruby and Howard Johnson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family and friends are welcome to call on Wednesday, April 17th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 62 S. Main Street, Union City. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18th at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Waterford Cemetery, with full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alvin's memory to Mill Village Volunteer Fire Department, 14408 N. Main Street, Waterford, PA 16441, and cards of condolence may be mailed to Eleanor Fish, P.O. Box 302, Waterford, PA 16441.
