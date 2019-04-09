Home

Alvin K. Lasher

Alvin K. Lasher Obituary
Alvin K. Lasher, age 83, of Greenville, passed away Sunday morning, April 7, 2019, in his residence. He was born in Erie County, on July 5, 1935, a son of Clinton and Wilma (Spaulding) Lasher.

Alvin served his country in the United States Marine Corps and worked at Verizon Phone Co. for many years. He was a member of American Legion Post #140 and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. On June 13, 1959, Alvin married the former Lydia Urch, she survives, of Greenville.

He is also survived by a son Mark Lasher of Linesville and a sister Patricia Barnhart of Meadville.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Randy Lasher, and a brother Paul Lasher.

As per Alvin's wishes cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to The , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, or to Strayhaven Inc., 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

Visitors are welcome to sign the online guest book at loutzenhiserfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 9, 2019
