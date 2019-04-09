|
|
Alvin K. Lasher, age 83, of Greenville, passed away Sunday morning, April 7, 2019, in his residence. He was born in Erie County, on July 5, 1935, a son of Clinton and Wilma (Spaulding) Lasher.
Alvin served his country in the United States Marine Corps and worked at Verizon Phone Co. for many years. He was a member of American Legion Post #140 and he enjoyed hunting and fishing. On June 13, 1959, Alvin married the former Lydia Urch, she survives, of Greenville.
He is also survived by a son Mark Lasher of Linesville and a sister Patricia Barnhart of Meadville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Randy Lasher, and a brother Paul Lasher.
As per Alvin's wishes cremation was chosen and there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to The , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231, or to Strayhaven Inc., 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA 16125.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.
Visitors are welcome to sign the online guest book at loutzenhiserfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 9, 2019